Ukraine’s deputy minister of infrastructure was detained by anti-corruption bureau and dismissed from office

Vasyl Lozynskyi, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine and former acting Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine was detained on 21 January 2023 by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) — the key anti-corruption body.

Lozynskyi is accused of receiving a bride of $400,000 to conduct the procurement of generators from a particular company, Ukrainska Pravda wrote referring to its sources, although NABU didn’t yet officially published the accusation.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure confirmed that Lozynskyi was detained by NABU. The minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has filed the order to dismiss Lozynskyi to Ukraine’s Vice-Prime Minister for approval, the ministry wrote saying it “provides full assistance to the investigation.“

Tags: fight against corruption, NABU, National Anti-Corruption Bureau