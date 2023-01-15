Speaker of Latvian Saeima meets with Zelenskyy during working visit to Ukraine

On 12 January, Latvian Saeima Speaker Edvards Smiltēns arrived in Kyiv to voice Latvia’s support for the Ukrainian people, who suffer from Russia’s military aggression, and meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Latvian parliament reported.

“The Soviet Union has started falling apart for real only now. It is falling apart before our eyes on the battlefields in Ukraine and our hearts, in a geopolitical and human manner», said the Latvian speaker during his speech at the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament.

“Russia’s bloody dictator had plans to resurrect the USSR in an even more intimidating form by opening hell’s gates in Ukraine. We can close these gates together. This has become the duty of the entire civilized world,” he stressed.

Edvards Smiltēns also affirmed that Latvia would provide political, military, financial, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine for its victory over Russia for as long as it would be needed, Baltic News Network reported.

