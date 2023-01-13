Kyivans voted to rename two Kyiv metro stations in addition to 200 renamed streets to clean soviet labels

The Kyiv metro station of The Friendship of peoples will be renamed to Zvirynetska, which is the historical name of the place meaning menagerie. Also, Tolstoy square will be renamed the square of Ukrainian Heroes according to the public voting, the Kyiv city portal informs.

In total, more than 100,000 Kyivans voted, choosing the new names for Kyiv metro stations. In total, more than 200 streets in Kyiv were already renamed after the Russian invasion as the replacement of former Soviet names quickly accelerated.

“We will have two axes on the central map of Kyiv. The first axis will start from European Square, pass through Independence Square (Maidan), Besarabska Square, and end at Ukrainian Heroes Square. And the second – from Volodymyrska Street, will pass through Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, Pavlo Skoropadskyi Street, Symon Petliura Street and end at the Central Railway Station. As a result, you and I will walk along the streets named after those people who fought for Ukraine and defended the rights and freedoms of our people,” secretary of the Kyiv city council Volodymyr Bondarenko said.

