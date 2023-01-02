Russo Ukrainian War. Day 313: Russia targets Ukraine’s residential areas, not civilian infrastructure on New Year’s Eve

Russia has a missile stockpile only for two more massive attacks; needs two months to produce missiles for one attack — Ukraine’s spy chief. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov Russian Federation has missiles left for 2 massive strikes on Ukraine. Russia is reducing the number of missiles fired in one attack to keep simulating the intensity of these attacks. He said this during a TV interview.

As fighting rages in Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces near Bakhmut City are said to be exhausted. Ukrainian troops rely on their air reconnaissance. A drone unit known as The Wings of Madyar provides real-time info to Ukrainian arty batteries – by @rferl pic.twitter.com/PWqcKcrpDN

Ukraine downs all 45 drones from Russia’s New Year attack with NASAMS. Ukrainians had a restless New Year: in the day of New Year’s Eve, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukrainian civilian objects, killing one person and injuring over 20, and in the night, Russia continued the war on civilians with dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

"Behind the frontline near Kreminna, a strategically located Russian-controlled city in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv's troops say they are facing a tough enemy" – @VOANews' reportage from Yampilhttps://t.co/fBxKgLQO47 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023

Losses of the Russian army

Humanitarian

Ukraine returns 140 POWs from Russian captivity. On New Year’s Day, Ukraine repels Russian missile attacks and brings its soldiers home. On 31 December, the Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak announced that 140 of the country’s warriors were freed from Russian captivity, including defenders of Mariupol and the Zmiinyi Island and members of the Territorial Defense Forces.

Russia targets Ukraine’s residential areas, not civilian infrastructure on New Year’s Eve – foreign minister. On New Year’s Eve, on 31 December, Russia launched another massive missile strike on Ukraine. “This time, Russia’s mass missile attack is deliberately targeting residential areas, not even our energy infrastructure. War criminal Putin “celebrates” New Year by killing people,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. He also called on the UN Security Council to expel Russia from the organization.

Environmental

Ukraine’s police calls to inform on points of sale of fireworks: pyrotechnics is banned since August in Ukraine. The Kyiv City Council banned the sale and launching of fireworks during the war on 23 July. In August,the Ukrainian Parliament banned the use of fireworks and firecrackers all across the country, the authors of the bill explained the expediency of the ban with the negative consequences of war as explosions harm the psychological state of people.

This year, many Christmas trees in Ukraine have no illumination While recalling sweet memories of last years' holidays, many Ukrainians hope that next year's celebration will be brighter

📷Christmas trees in Ukrainian cities, 2018 https://t.co/Qs2lvWpbiU pic.twitter.com/mTOaYmbXas — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023

As a result of the drone attack, the energy infrastructure was damaged, but the situation is under control – Ukrenergo. Consumption limits have been brought to the regions, it is likely that planned shutdown schedules will be applied in the regions. The most difficult situation is in Kyiv, emergency shutdowns have been introduced in the capital.

Legal

SBU announced suspicion to the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Elvira Nabiullina, for the introduction of the “ruble zone” in the temporarily occupied territories. According to the materials of the SBU, Nabiullina shines up to 15 years under Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine). The issue of putting her on the international wanted list is being considered.