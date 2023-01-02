Russo Ukrainian War. Day 313: Russia targets Ukraine’s residential areas, not civilian infrastructure on New Year’s Eve

Russia targets Ukraine’s residential areas, not civilian infrastructure on New Year’s Eve. Ukraine downs all 45 drones from Russia’s New Year attack with NASAMS. Nearly 90% of Ukrainians optimistic about 2023, 97% believe Ukraine can beat Russia.
🇺🇦has lived through one of the most horrifying & devastating yrs in its long history
Undefeated, we face our age-old enemy to protect our families&state
Undaunted, we enter New Year 2023 knowing the world is with us in our pursuit of freedom & democracy
Art:Volodymyr Koziuk pic.twitter.com/LDbY64XOYv
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023
Daily overview — Summary report, January 2, 2023
The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, January 2, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:
A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 02/01/23. pic.twitter.com/RYXRv4ZucR
— War Mapper (@War_Mapper) January 2, 2023
Military Updates
Ukrainian gunners have learned to be versatile in their adoption of artillery pieces sent from various nations, like the older Estonian-donated howitzers
The gunners in Zaporizhzhya Obl favor Finnish shells, along with American 155-mm rounds – @rferl pic.twitter.com/gZDRzVF7Ar
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023
Russia has a missile stockpile only for two more massive attacks; needs two months to produce missiles for one attack — Ukraine’s spy chief. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov Russian Federation has missiles left for 2 massive strikes on Ukraine. Russia is reducing the number of missiles fired in one attack to keep simulating the intensity of these attacks. He said this during a TV interview.
As fighting rages in Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces near Bakhmut City are said to be exhausted. Ukrainian troops rely on their air reconnaissance. A drone unit known as The Wings of Madyar provides real-time info to Ukrainian arty batteries – by @rferl pic.twitter.com/PWqcKcrpDN
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023
Ukraine downs all 45 drones from Russia’s New Year attack with NASAMS. Ukrainians had a restless New Year: in the day of New Year’s Eve, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukrainian civilian objects, killing one person and injuring over 20, and in the night, Russia continued the war on civilians with dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.
Ukraine downs 45 Iranian drones from Russia's New Year attack
13 in 2022 & 32 in 2023
32 were downed above Kyivhttps://t.co/6C44NX3SZS
📷Drone shrapnel says "happy new year" – a greeting from the Russian invaders pic.twitter.com/d4tGC4frg6
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023
According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):
- Over the last five days, Russian and Ukrainian forces have probably been fighting for control of the P66 highway, north of the Russian-held Luhansk Oblast town of Kremina.
- The P66 is a key supply route for the northern section of Russia’s Donbas front from the Belgorod region of Russia. Its use has been disrupted by Ukrainian artillery since October, but if Ukraine were able to secure the route, if would highly likely further undermine Russia’s defence of Kremina.
"Behind the frontline near Kreminna, a strategically located Russian-controlled city in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv's troops say they are facing a tough enemy" – @VOANews' reportage from Yampilhttps://t.co/fBxKgLQO47
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023
Losses of the Russian army
Humanitarian
Ukraine returns 140 POWs from Russian captivity. On New Year’s Day, Ukraine repels Russian missile attacks and brings its soldiers home. On 31 December, the Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak announced that 140 of the country’s warriors were freed from Russian captivity, including defenders of Mariupol and the Zmiinyi Island and members of the Territorial Defense Forces.
Russia targets Ukraine’s residential areas, not civilian infrastructure on New Year’s Eve – foreign minister. On New Year’s Eve, on 31 December, Russia launched another massive missile strike on Ukraine. “This time, Russia’s mass missile attack is deliberately targeting residential areas, not even our energy infrastructure. War criminal Putin “celebrates” New Year by killing people,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. He also called on the UN Security Council to expel Russia from the organization.
Environmental
Ukraine’s police calls to inform on points of sale of fireworks: pyrotechnics is banned since August in Ukraine. The Kyiv City Council banned the sale and launching of fireworks during the war on 23 July. In August,the Ukrainian Parliament banned the use of fireworks and firecrackers all across the country, the authors of the bill explained the expediency of the ban with the negative consequences of war as explosions harm the psychological state of people.
This year, many Christmas trees in Ukraine have no illumination
While recalling sweet memories of last years' holidays, many Ukrainians hope that next year's celebration will be brighter
📷Christmas trees in Ukrainian cities, 2018 https://t.co/Qs2lvWpbiU pic.twitter.com/mTOaYmbXas
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023
As a result of the drone attack, the energy infrastructure was damaged, but the situation is under control – Ukrenergo. Consumption limits have been brought to the regions, it is likely that planned shutdown schedules will be applied in the regions. The most difficult situation is in Kyiv, emergency shutdowns have been introduced in the capital.
Legal
SBU announced suspicion to the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Elvira Nabiullina, for the introduction of the “ruble zone” in the temporarily occupied territories. According to the materials of the SBU, Nabiullina shines up to 15 years under Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine). The issue of putting her on the international wanted list is being considered.
Russian FSB uses total isolation to torture and try to break an abducted Kherson woman. It is well over seven months since Russian soldiers abducted Iryna Horobtsova from her home in Kherson. She is believed to have been taken to occupied Crimea, but her lawyer, Emil Kurbedinov, has not been allowed to see her once. He is convinced that the Russian FSB are deliberately holding Horobtsova in total isolation, to try to break her and make her agree to whatever preposterous charges they propose.
#Russia #FSB uses total isolation to torture and try to break abducted #Kherson woman Iryna #Horobtsova seized for opposing invasion of #Ukraine#LetMyPeopleGo #StandWithUkraine #RussiaWarCrimes #StopRussia https://t.co/9jJCR4XShm pic.twitter.com/739itBwPKM
— Halya Coynash (@halyapuff) January 1, 2023
One killed, 24 injured in Russia’s New Year’s Eve missile strike on Ukraine. On 31 December, Russia launched another massive missile strike at Ukraine, two days after the last one which targeted power infrastructure.
Support
Polish-supplied Osa-AK/AKM short-range SAM system in the service of the Ukrainian forces
📹https://t.co/2SnGATNwfx pic.twitter.com/iJbONWXOwk
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023
“Beyond belief. Russia coldly and cowardly attacked Ukraine in the early hours of the new year. But Putin still does not seem to understand that Ukrainians are made of iron. America is absolutely confident Ukraine will prevail in 2023. Slava Ukraini!” wrote UK Ambassador Bridget Brink.
Beyond belief. Russia coldly and cowardly attacked Ukraine in the early hours of the new year. But Putin still does not seem to understand that Ukrainians are made of iron. America is absolutely confident Ukraine will prevail in 2023. Slava Ukraini!
— Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) January 1, 2023
New Developments
Nearly 90% of Ukrainians optimistic about 2023, 97% believe Ukraine can beat Russia. 97% of Ukrainians believe Ukraine can beat off the Russian attack, a poll by Sociological Group Rating has found. This number is steadily high since the start of the Russian invasion and reflects Putin’s inability to break Ukrainian morale.
"When I try to comprehend the fate of my friends & what happened to us this year, I cannot help but think of the biblical story of Job, who had lost all, but did not lose his faith," Ukrainians writer Oleksandr Mykhed tells a story of his friend for FT https://t.co/y8CgKD0WUk
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 1, 2023
Assessment
- On the war.
The Institute for the Study of War has made the following report as of January 1, 2023. Note: ISW and CTP will not publish a campaign assessment (or maps) tomorrow, January 1, in observance of the New Year’s Holiday.
Russian forces are likely depleting their stocks of artillery ammunition and will struggle to support their current pace of operations in certain sectors of the frontline in Ukraine as a result.
Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Chief Kyrylo Budanov reported on December 31 that Russian forces in Ukraine are experiencing significant issues with artillery ammunition that will become more pronounced by March of 2023. Budanov stated that Russian forces had previously used 60,000 artillery shells per day (as of some unspecified date) and now only use 19,000 to 20,000 shells.
This Ukrainian report that the Russians have already depleted ammunition stockpiles in Belarus is a further indicator that a renewed large-scale Russian offensive from Belarus in the coming months is unlikely
Tags: Russian invasion