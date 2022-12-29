In total, 1116 bodies of civilians killed by Russian invaders were found in all areas liberated by Ukraine so far — Police

It was reported by the head of the Department of Organizational Analytical Support and Operational Response of the National Police, Police General Oleksiy Sergeev during the press brief. He said that in total, 1116 bodies of civilians killed by Russian invaders were found in areas liberated by Ukraine in all four regions: Donetsk, Mykolayiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv Oblasts. 31 of the victims are children.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian war crimes