Russo Ukrainian War. Day 308: Nearly 9 million Ukrainians without electricity

Nearly 9 million Ukrainians without electricity. Occupiers damage over 700 critical infrastructure facilities since the start of the full-scale invasion. Group of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Bryansk Oblast.

NATO's official Twitter published a video in support of Ukraine and the strenuous resistance of the Ukrainian people to Russia's invasion.pic.twitter.com/zwyKWdsK1u — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 27, 2022

Daily overview — Summary report, December 28

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 22/12/22. There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/6909v3C9ZB — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) December 22, 2022

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, December 28, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched one missile attack and 33 MLRS attacks, in particular, at civilian objects in the city of Kherson. There remains a danger of Russian forces launching air and missile strikes on the country’s critical infrastructure in the future. Russian forces continue offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions and try to improve the tactical position in the Lyman direction. Our soldiers repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Ploshanka and Chervonopivka settlements of the Luhansk region and Spirne, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Klishchiivka, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Maryinka, Pobieda and Zolota Niva in the Donetsk region. The situation remains stable in the Volyn, Polissya, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. In other directions, Russian forces are defending previously occupied lines, concentrating their efforts on restraining the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions , the areas of the settlements of Mefedivka, Tovstodubov and Vovkivka in the Sumy region, as well as Hlyboke, Staritsa, Ohirtseve and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, were shelled.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces shelled the areas of the settlements of Novomlynsk, Tavilzhanka, Dvorichne, Kupyansk, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Berestov and Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka and Kolomiychikha in the Luhansk region.

, Ploshanka and Dibrova in the Luhansk region, as well as Yampolivka, Torske and Hryhorivka in the Donetsk region, were affected by fire. In the Bakhmut direction , the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Berestov, Bilogorivka, Soledar, Pidgorodne, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Opytne, Stupochki, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Bila Gora, Oleksandro-Shultine, Kurdyumivka, Ozaryanivka, Mayorsk and New York of the Donetsk region were shelled.

, the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Berestov, Bilogorivka, Soledar, Pidgorodne, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Opytne, Stupochki, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Bila Gora, Oleksandro-Shultine, Kurdyumivka, Ozaryanivka, Mayorsk and New York of the Donetsk region were shelled. In the Avdiyivka direction , Russian forces fired at Vodyanyi, Pervomaisky, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka districts in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction , Vugledar, Novoukrayinka, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region was damaged by fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, shelling from tanks and MLRS was recorded in the areas of Temyrivka, Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Dorozhnianka, Biloghirya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaki, Kamianske and Plavni settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. In the Kherson direction, Russian forces continues mortar and artillery shelling of populated areas along the right bank of the Dnipro River. In particular, Chervonogrihorivka of Dnipropetrovsk region was affected; Antonivka – Khersonska and the city of Kherson. There are victims among the civilian population. On December 26, as a result of our fire damage to enemy positions in the Chaplynka area of the Kherson region, the occupiers lost about 50 servicemen killed. [In connection with significant losses of personnel, there is an increase in the number of desertions of Russian servicemen and their leaving combat positions in the Luhansk oblast. In order to maintain control over the situation, the Russian military leadership increased the number of patrols to detain and return deserters to units.] In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the invaders intensified their agitation for military service under a contract in the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Over the past day, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the control post, 7 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, and 2 ammunition warehouses, as well as an important military object of the occupiers.

Military Updates

Unconfirmed reports of Russian losses of strategic bombers at Engels Airbase, Defence Express reports. “The first unconfirmed information about the losses of Russians at the Engels air base of the Russian strategic aviation has already appeared. In particular, according to activist and journalist Volodymyr Zolkin, who is known for numerous videos with captured Russians, five Tu-95MS aircraft were damaged at once, 17 Russians died, another 26 were injured, three of them were in serious condition, as well as the “control tower” was destroyed as a result of the explosions on December 26.

He also noted that the source of information is quite reliable, but there are no satellite or other images that could confirm or refute this information.”

On December 27-28, Ukrainian Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov visited the visited advanced positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast 📷@DI_Ukraine pic.twitter.com/i6PQXEQFXF — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 28, 2022

Group of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Bryansk Oblast, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Meduza, RIA Novosti and Yevhen Karas, serviceman from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Yurii Horovets, Maksym Mykhailov, Taras Karpiuk and Bohdan Liahov, four Ukrainia n servicemen, were killed on the territory of the Russian Federation while performing a combat mission.

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) announced on 26 December that they had killed four Ukrainians who were allegedly trying to enter the territory of Bryansk Oblast in order to carry out “sabotage and terrorist acts.”

The Russian security services reported that the killed men had foreign weapons, including SIG Sauer submachine guns, communication and navigation devices, and four bombs with a total capacity of about 40 kg in TNT equivalent.”

Four Ukrainian servicemen killed in Russia on 26 December A group of four Ukrainian saboteurs died on the territory of Russia in Bryansk Oblast during the combat mission, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

📷https://t.co/W9PTIwLXUbhttps://t.co/wyEMCuwdST pic.twitter.com/DNrUXrP5fc — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 27, 2022

Two convoys of Russian military equipment were spotted moving towards Berdiansk, Ukrinform reports, citing the Advisor to Mariupol Mayor, Petro Andriushchenko. “In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, two convoys of Russian military equipment have been spotted moving towards the Zaporizhzhia region’s Berdiansk. According to Andriushchenko, the first convoy left the city around 01:30 p.m. It consisted of about 50 military equipment units, namely tracked vehicles, such as T-62 tanks on carriages. {…]The second convoy left around 03:00 p.m. It also included about 50 military equipment units, such as tanks and infantry fighting vehicles on carriages, trucks with ammunition loads and personnel.

The Melitopol frontline section continues to be reinforced, which is partially confirmed by the numerous talks of the occupiers in the city, Andriushchenko concluded. A reminder that Russian invaders are gradually transforming the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol into a military base.”

Ukraine’s border guards do not see forming of an offensive group in Belarus, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. “The situation on the Belarusian front fully remains under control, although it is somewhat tense, especially in the information field. Unfortunately, Belarus does not stop supporting Russia in the war it unleashed against our state…

Belarus and Russia are constantly exacerbating the situation, placing such an emphasis on this front… At the same time, the creation of the necessary offensive group, which would be ready at the moment to invade Ukraine from this direction, is currently not reported. […]

Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of the Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate, has explained that Russians utilise “carousel” tactics in Belarus to hold Ukraine under pressure. Budanov stated that there was no data indicating an immediate threat from Belarus.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

In recent days, Russia has likely reinforced the Kremina sector of its frontline in Luhansk Oblast, as it comes under continued pressure from Ukrainian operations.

Kremina has been relatively vulnerable since Ukrainian forces advanced through the town of Lyman, to the west, in October.

Russia has constructed extensive new defences in the area and will likely prioritise holding the line here. The area is logistically important for Russia's Donbas front and it is also a significant town in Luhansk Oblast. The Kremlin claims that the 'liberation' of this area is a core justification for the war

Over the last 48 hours, fighting has remained focused around the Bakhmut sector of Donetsk Oblast, and near Svatove in Luhansk. Russia continues to initiate frequent small-scale assaults in these areas, although little territory has changed hands.

To the north, elements of Russia's 1st Guards Tank Army were probably amongst the Russian forces recently deployed to Belarus. This formation was likely conducting training before its deployment and is unlikely to have the support units needed to make it combat-ready.