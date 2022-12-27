Four Ukrainian servicemen killed in Russia

19-year-old Ukrainian serviceman Bohdan Liahov died from a landmine in Bryansk Oblast, western Russia. Photo by Ukrainska Pravda.

A group of four Ukrainian saboteurs died on the territory of Russia during the combat mission, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on 26 December 2022.

Ukrainian soldiers were fully armed. According to FSB, Ukrainians had SIG SAUER firearms, ammunition, communication and navigation devices, and four bombs with a total capacity of about 40 kg in TNT equivalent. FSB published the names of Ukrainians on its official Telegram channel.

According to FSB, the following Ukrainian saboteurs were killed during the failed attempt to cross the Ukrainian border and advance into the enemy rear areas:

Yurii Horovets (born in 1988). FSB labeled him as the leader of the group

Maksym Mykhailov (born in 1990)

Taras Karpiuk (born in 1984)

Bohdan Liahov (born in 2003)

32-year-old Ukrainian serviceman Maksym Mykhailov died from a landmine in Bryansk Oblast, western Russia. Photo by Ukrainska Pravda.

38-year-old Ukrainian serviceman Taras Karpiuk died from a landmine in Bryansk Oblast, western Russia. Photo by Ukrainska Pravda.The soldier of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Yevhen Karas, who knew in person three out of four perished Ukrainians, confirmed their death from the landmines in Bryansk Oblast, western Russia.

