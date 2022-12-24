Russo Ukrainian War. Day 304: G7 to support Ukraine for as long as it takes

Russia begins demolition of bombed Mariupol theatre where 600 were killed by the Russian airstrike. Senate backs plan to use money from seized Russian assets to aid Ukraine. G7 to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Daily overview — Summary report, December 24

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 24/12/22. It has now been 10 months since Russia's escalation through an invasion across the length of its border with Ukraine. There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/00dBZ5yE2W — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) December 24, 2022

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, December 24, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content “[Russian forces continue to focus their effort on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka areas. On Kupiansk – trying to improve the tactical position. On Novopavlivsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – it is being defended.] [Russian forces have increased the volume of railway transport of personnel, military equipment and ammunition to the areas of hostilities.] Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have launched 3 missile and 10 air strikes, in particular, on civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk region. In addition, Russian forces launched 62 MLRS attacks, as a result of which civilian objects in the city of Kherson were damaged, and there were victims among the civilian population. Units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Andriyivka in the Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Severnye, New York, Krasnohorivka, Vodyane and Maryinka in Donetsk region. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of Russian forces were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions. [The occupiers plan to deploy a field hospital on the territory of Belarus.] In the Siverskyi direction, Russian forces shelled the area of the village of Hirka, Sumy region, with mortars. In the Slobozhanskyi direction , areas of the settlements of Guryiv, Veterinarne, Kudiivka, Hoptivka, Staritsa, Ogirtseve, Vovchansk, Ambarne, Novomlynsk and Dvorichna in Kharkiv region were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

, areas of the settlements of Guryiv, Veterinarne, Kudiivka, Hoptivka, Staritsa, Ogirtseve, Vovchansk, Ambarne, Novomlynsk and Dvorichna in Kharkiv region were hit by mortar and artillery fire. In the Kupyansk direction , Russian forces fired tanks, mortars and artillery in the areas of Kislivka, Kotlyarivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalny of Kharkiv region and Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka and Myasozharivka of Luhansk region.

, Russian forces fired tanks, mortars and artillery in the areas of Kislivka, Kotlyarivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalny of Kharkiv region and Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka and Myasozharivka of Luhansk region. In the Lyman direction, Makiyivka, Ploschanka, Chervonopivka, Terny and Dibrova in the Luhansk region came under fire. In the Bakhmut direction , Russian forces shelled the areas of twenty-five settlements with tanks, mortars, artillery and MLRS. Among them are Spirne, Berestov, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochki, Bila Gora, Diliivka and Opytne of the Donetsk region.

, Russian forces shelled the areas of with tanks, mortars, artillery and MLRS. Among them are Spirne, Berestov, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochki, Bila Gora, Diliivka and Opytne of the Donetsk region. In the Avdiivka direction , shelling was recorded near Kamianka, Avdiyivka, Vesely, Vodyanyi, Pervomaiskyi, Nevelskyi, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Russian forces also carried out an airstrike near Avdiivka.

, shelling was recorded near Kamianka, Avdiyivka, Vesely, Vodyanyi, Pervomaiskyi, Nevelskyi, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Russian forces also carried out an airstrike near Avdiivka. In the Novopavlivsk direction, Vugledar, Prechistivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region came under artillery fire. In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, more than fifty settlements were shelled by rocket and barrel artillery. Among them are Vremivka, Malynyvka, Dorozhnyanka, Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region and Kherson, Havrylivka, Novodmytrivka, Burgunka, Inzhenerne and Chornobiivka in the Kherson region. Due to the significant losses of Russian troops, the occupation authorities continue to repurpose Luhansk region hospitals into military hospitals. This is what happened to local medical facilities in Bilovodsk and Markivka. On December 19, in the city of Starobilsk, about 100 wounded enemy servicemen were brought to the surgical department of the district hospital, which is equipped as a military hospital. Russian forces continue to suffer losses. On December 22, in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces destroyed 2 artillery systems with ammunition. More than 70 enemy servicemen were wounded. Information on liquidated occupiers is being clarified. [To strengthen administrative and police measures in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia oblast, about 500 servicemen from the Russian guard arrived in the city of Berdyansk.] During the day, Ukrainian aviation carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft missiles and struck the positions of the Russian anti-aircraft missile complex. The downing of 9 enemy UAVs of various types was confirmed. Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 2 control points, 2 ammunition depots and 11 areas of concentration of the invaders’ manpower.”

Military Updates

Russia brought Kalibr carriers into the Black Sea for the first time since the massive bombardment of 16 December, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Ukrainian Navy. “[Eleven] enemy [warships] are currently on combat duty in the Black Sea; [three] of them carry Kalibr missiles on board, with a total salvo of [twenty] missiles. Two more Russian ships are currently in the Sea of Azov.

Russia keeps nine ships in the Mediterranean Sea on combat duty; five of them carry Kalibr missiles on board with a total salvo of 72 missiles.

On 23 December, air alarms sounded in most of Ukraine’s regions, except the country’s west. Previously, interlocutors of the Ukrainska Pravda from intelligence services reported that Russia will probably carry out another massive missile attack on Ukraine on 22 or 23 December.”

Ukraine’s forces destroy enemy HQ, taking out a group of “Kadyrovites” near Tokmak, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ StratCom Force. “Outside Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia region, the Headquarters of the Russian occupation forces was hit by the Ukrainian precision strike. A group of Kadyrov’s troops is believed to have been at the location at the moment.”

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group sneak into Ukraine, Sumy territorial defence engage in combat, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “The Territorial Defence Forces of Sumy Oblast destroyed a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group that crossed the state border of Ukraine on the morning of 22 December.”

Russian invaders’ car blown up in centre of Melitopol, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “An explosion occurred in the centre of Russian-captured Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the afternoon of 23 December. A car of Russian invaders was blown up.

There is a resistance movement in Melitopol and other territories of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast that is trying to blow up bridges that the Russian forces use to transport weapons and collaborators.”

Sudden increase in Russian navy activity in Black Sea on Dec 22 may indicate impending military operation – NavalNewshttps://t.co/31RbIiqAvI — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 23, 2022

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Russia has augmented its force in Ukraine with tens of thousands of reservists since October. Despite the easing of its immediate personnel shortages, a shortage of munitions highly likely remains the key limiting factor on Russian offensive operations .

. Russia has likely limited its long-range missile strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure to around once a week due to the limited availability of cruise missiles. Similarly, Russia is unlikely to have increased its stockpile of artillery munitions enough to enable large-scale offensive operations.

A vulnerability of Russia’s current operational design is that even just sustaining defensive operations along its lengthy front line requires a significant daily expenditure of shells and rockets

of shells and rockets On 21 December, President Putin was presented with plans to expand the Russian military by around 30% to 1.5 million personnel . It isn’t clear when this level would be achieved.

. It isn’t clear when this level would be achieved. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shigou explained that the expansion would involve at least two brigades in north-western Russia growing to divisional strength. He cited the supposed threat from Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO .

. This constitutes one of the first insights into how Russia aspires to adapt its forces to the long-term strategic challenges resulting from its invasion of Ukraine. It remains unclear how Russia will find the recruits to complete such an expansion at a time when its forces are under unprecedented pressure in Ukraine.

On the war. The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of December 23, 2022: “Moscow has been setting conditions for a new most dangerous course of action (MDCOA)–a renewed invasion of northern Ukraine possibly aimed at Kyiv–since at least October 2022. This MDCOA could be a Russian information operation or could reflect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actual intentions. Currently available indicators are ambivalent—some verified evidence of a Russian buildup in Belarus makes more sense as part of preparations for a renewed offensive than as part of ongoing exercises and training practices, but there remains no evidence that Moscow is actively preparing a strike force in Belarus. Concern about the possibility that Putin might pursue this MDCOA is certainly not merely a Ukrainian information operation intended to pressure the West into supplying Kyiv with more weapons, as some Western analysts have suggested. ISW continues to assess that a renewed large-scale Russian invasion from Belarus is unlikely this winter, but it is a possibility that must be taken seriously. Prominent Russian pro-war milbloggers are amplifying the possibility of the MDCOA over the winter-spring period. Former Russian military commander Igor Girkin, a prominent critical voice in the Russian milblogger space, responded to ongoing discussions within the Russian information space on December 23 about Russia’s capacity to renew an assault on northwestern Ukraine from Belarus to sever ground lines of communication (GLOCs) between Kyiv and Europe. Girkin broke the MDCOA into two possible sub-courses of action: Russia can invade from Belarus in an effort to capture territory or could alternatively conduct a diversionary operation to draw Ukrainian forces from other parts of the theater. Girkin argued that the Russian military could not effectively conduct an offensive operation to capture territory, but that a diversionary operation to support a Russian offensive elsewhere in Ukraine would make military sense. Girkin also pointed out that public discourse about this MDCOA had spread throughout the Russian-language internet and noted that other prominent milbloggers have hypothesized different scenarios for the MDCOA. Some milbloggers have been speculating about the likelihood of a renewed Russian attack on northern Ukraine since at least October 2022. Prominent Russian Telegram channel Rybar, whose author is currently part of Putin’s mobilization working group, stated on October 20 that there were rumors of an “imminent” Russian offensive operation on Lviv, Volyn, Kyiv, Chernihiv, or Kharkiv. Another milblogger claimed on October 20 that joint forces in Belarus are too small to attack Kyiv but stated that he would not object if Russian forces attacked Chernihiv City. Putin’s upcoming meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg on December 26-27 will advance the Russian information operation around the MDCOA even if it does not directly support preparations for it. Lukashenko’s office announced that Putin and Lukashenko will meet during a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) heads of state meeting in St. Petersburg on December 26-27. This meeting will advance the Kremlin’s existing information operation about the MDCOA, as Putin’s December 19 visit to Minsk did, given the growing Russian military presence in Belarus. The Russian military continues to trip limited indicators for the MCDOA, reinforcing an information operation designed to establish the plausibility of the MDCOA or actual preparations for executing the MDCOA. The Russian Ministry of Defense ostentatiously announced on November 24 that it has a field hospital in Belarus. The Ukrainian General Staff reported on December 23 that Russian forces are planning to deploy at least one more field hospital in Belarus. Field hospitals are not necessary for training exercises and could indicate preparation for combat operations. The appearance of field hospitals in Belarus in early 2022 was among the final indicators observed before Russia commenced its full-scale invasion. Russia continues to deploy forces to Belarus under the rubric of training. Some Russian T-90 tanks, reportedly deployed to Belarus in late December 2022, were observed with winter camouflage. Equipping tanks with winter camouflage is not wholly necessary for training activity and could indicate preparation for actual winter combat operations. The deployment of field hospitals and repainting tanks could also be parts of an information operation. The Russian military has been much more clearly setting conditions for an offensive in northwestern Luhansk Oblast, however. The Ukrainian General Staff reported observing an increased volume of railway transport of personnel, military equipment, and ammunition to combat areas on December 23. Geolocated footage published on December 23 also shows a train loaded with Russian T-90M and T-62M tanks heading toward Luhansk Oblast from Rostov Oblast. ISW previously observed Russian forces transferring elite airborne troops and other elements that previously operated in the Kherson and Kharkiv directions to Luhansk Oblast. The Kremlin continues to prioritize committing mobilized men to stabilize the Svatove-Kremina line over other areas of the front such as Bakhmut, Avdiivka, or western Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces are unlikely to attack across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast after just withdrawing from western Kherson, and Russian mining and fortification efforts in Zaporizhzhia Oblast indicate that Russian forces do not seek to conduct an offensive there. The Kremlin could also attempt a spoiling attack on southeastern Kharkiv Oblast from Luhansk Oblast to regain lost territories west of the Oskil River. It is far from clear whether Russian forces would be able to effectively conduct such an operation since the terrain advantages the Ukrainian defenders and Russian offensive capabilities are very limited. The Russian military may nevertheless attempt to conduct a diversionary attack on the ground or in the information space against northern Ukraine, likely in an effort to divert Ukrainian forces from defending in Donbas or in conjunction with an offensive in Luhansk or, less plausibly, elsewhere. Chief of the Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov stated on December 23 that Russia is trying to divert Ukrainian forces from the southeast by setting up a feint in Belarus, noting that military activity in Belarus is an element of a disinformation campaign. The success of the Russian diversionary attack, however, relies on Russia’s ability to convince Ukraine of the plausibility of the threat of a deeper offensive operation. Ukrainian military officials continue to indicate that Ukrainian forces are prepared to defend their northern borders, and Ukraine’s fierce defenses around Bakhmut demonstrate that Ukrainian forces can hold off much larger numbers of Russian attackers. ISW’s December 15 MDCOA warning forecast about a potential Russian offensive against northern Ukraine in winter 2023 remains a worst-case scenario within the forecast cone. ISW currently assesses the risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine from Belarus as low, but possible. Belarusian forces remain extremely unlikely to invade Ukraine without a Russian strike force. Ukrainian military officials noted that Russia had not created strike groups in Belarus. Russian milbloggers also note that Russia has not fixed fundamental flaws in its military campaign such as the lack of new equipment, poor leadership, and insufficient forces to sustain a successful offensive operation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly preparing to present a peace plan in February 2023, which may be timed to exploit a failed Russian winter offensive. The Wall Street Journal, citing Ukrainian and European diplomats, reported on December 22 that Zelensky’s team is planning to present an unspecified peace plan in February 2023. Zelensky laid out a 10-point peace plan at the G20 summit in November 2022 that requires Russia to make concessions, including withdrawing all its troops from Ukraine and respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity under international law. Zelensky may be preparing to present this peace plan around an anticipated failed Russian military offensive in early 2023. The Kremlin continues to deflect criticism about Russia’s military failures in Ukraine by rhetorically narrowing the definitions of its initial war objectives without formally changing them. When asked about the Russian invasion’s progress, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian forces achieved “significant progress” in its war objective of “demilitarization” of Ukraine on December 23. Girkin lambasted Peskov’s response, sarcastically noting that Ukraine’s armed forces increased from about 250,000 personnel before the war to 700,000 personnel today and that Ukrainian forces are now equipped with advanced Western anti-tank ground missiles, precision artillery, and other systems that Ukraine did not have before Russia’s invasion. ISW continues to assess that Russia’s maximalist war objectives have not changed despite Peskov’s floundering to save face with the Kremlin’s Russian domestic audience. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s renewed public appearances likely indicate that he has become more concerned about his popularity and image in Russia. Putin has been seemingly making more public appearances in Russian cities and more frequently delivering vague statements about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in recent days compared to his marked absence from public activity outside the Kremlin throughout the first ten months of the war. […]. Such appearances are likely a part of the Kremlin’s effort to present Putin as a wartime leader and regain the dominant narrative in the domestic information space as Russia heads into the second year of the war. Putin consistently relied on in-person appearances throughout his rule, which helped him to create an image of an all-seeing and ever-present ruler. […] Key Takeaways ISW assesses that the Kremlin has been setting conditions for a new most dangerous course of action (MDCOA)— a renewed offensive from Belarus possibly aimed at Kyiv—since at least October 2022. The Kremlin may be conducting an information operation or may actually be preparing for this MDCOA, which ISW continues to assess to be unlikely but possible.

a renewed offensive from Belarus possibly aimed at Kyiv—since at least October 2022. The Kremlin may be conducting an information operation or may actually be preparing for this MDCOA, which ISW continues to assess to be unlikely but possible. Prominent Russian pro-war milbloggers are amplifying the possibility of the MDCOA over the winter-spring period.

over the winter-spring period. The Russian military continues to trip indicators for the MCDOA, reinforcing an information operation designed to establish the plausibility of the MDCOA or preparations to execute it.

designed to establish the plausibility of the MDCOA or preparations to execute it. The Russian military has more clearly been setting conditions for an offensive in northwestern Luhansk Oblast.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly preparing to present a peace plan in February 2023, which could be timed to exploit a failed Russian winter offensive.

which could be timed to exploit a failed Russian winter offensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s renewed public appearances likely indicate that he has become more concerned about his popularity and image in Russia.

likely indicate that he has become more concerned about his popularity and image in Russia. Russian forces conducted at least two reconnaissance-in-force operations in northern and northeastern Ukraine on December 22-23.

on December 22-23. Ukrainian forces likely made tactical gains east and south of Bakhmut City over the past 72 hours.

over the past 72 hours. Russian forces are continuing to establish defensive positions in left-bank Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and are conducting defensive operations in southern Ukraine.

and are conducting defensive operations in southern Ukraine. The Kremlin is intensifying its censorship efforts to silence concerns over an expansion of the Russian Armed Forces and a second mobilization wave. Ukrainian partisans continued to target Russian officials in occupied territories.“