Iran unwilling to give Russia ballistic missiles – Ukraine’s intel chief

Speaking with New York Times, Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov explained that Russia offers Iran’s military industry scientific know-how in exchange for drones and missiles used in attacks against Ukraine.

However, Iran has so far been unwilling to transfer ballistic missiles, a risk Ukrainian officials have previously warned about.



“Iran is not hurrying to do this, for understandable reasons, because as soon as Russia fires the first missiles the sanctions pressure will grow” on Iran, Budanov said, as quited by New York Times.

According to Budanov:

Under a contract reached this summer, Russia purchased 1,700 Shahed kamikaze drones from Iran

They are delivered in tranches; so far, Russia has used about 540 of the drones

Shaheds are used both in tactical strikes along the front line and in strikes at critical infrastructure: power plants, pylons for transmission lines, and electrical substations.

Each drone costs $7,000 to manufacture, although it is not clear how much Iran charged Russia for them; most are about down before reaching their targets.