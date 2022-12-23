Ukraine court sentences militant of LNR terrorist organization to 10 years

Latest news Ukraine

A militant of the LNR terrorist organization, who stormed Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Security Service of Ukraine reported.

During the storming of Ukrainian cities, he fired at residential buildings from tanks, mortars and heavy flame-throwing systems of salvo fire “Solntsepok”.

The militant was captured during clashes in the Luhansk direction in June. The court sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

In 2021, the man joined the ranks of illegal armed formations of the 2nd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. There, he was appointed as a “gunner operator” of enemy armored vehicles, in particular Russian infantry fighting vehicles.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags