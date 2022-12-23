Ukraine court sentences militant of LNR terrorist organization to 10 years

A militant of the LNR terrorist organization, who stormed Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Security Service of Ukraine reported.

During the storming of Ukrainian cities, he fired at residential buildings from tanks, mortars and heavy flame-throwing systems of salvo fire “Solntsepok”.

The militant was captured during clashes in the Luhansk direction in June. The court sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

In 2021, the man joined the ranks of illegal armed formations of the 2nd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. There, he was appointed as a “gunner operator” of enemy armored vehicles, in particular Russian infantry fighting vehicles.