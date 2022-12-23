Finish Santa Claus and Russian Ded Moroz will no longer meet on the eastern border because of Russia’s aggression

Finish Santa Claus and Russian Ded Moroz (Grandpa Frost. Character created in the Soviet Union as a secular version of St Nicolas–ed.) will no longer meet on the eastern border, Finish media outlet Yle reports. “The war of aggression of Russia ended a tradition that had been going on for years,” it adds.

