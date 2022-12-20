Ukrainian doctors conducted surgery on kidneys using the robot Da Vinci powered by generator

Maryna and her doctors. Photo via Pravda Life

Despite the war, Ukrainian doctors conducted surgery on kidneys using the robot Da Vinci for the first time in Ukraine. They had to use power from generator because of Russian attacks of Ukrainian power grid. However, this didn’t harm the result. Doctors of St. Nicholas hospital in Lviv successfully treated vascular defect in kidneys of 8-year-old girl Maryna, Life Pravda writes.

The robot allows to perform difficult surgery, like in this case, without human penetration to the body but making only a three small openings instead, through which a camera and necessary instruments penetrate.

“In order to perform the intervention as safely and minimally as possible, they decided to use the Da Vinci robot surgeon, – doctors explain. – The surgeons reached the abdominal cavity through three small punctures. They introduced a video camera there and isolated the collecting system of the kidney. They saw that a part of the renal vessels was pressing heavily on the urinary tract.“