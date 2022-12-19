British PM says West should work to degrade Russia’s “capacity to regroup” – AP

British PM Rishi Sunak (in the foreground) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoring memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders during Sunak's visit to Kyiv on 19 November 2022. Photo: president.gov.ua



On 19 December, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the West should work to degrade “Russia’s capability to regroup” as it continues its war of aggression in Ukraine, citing the drones that Iran has been providing to Moscow, AP reports.

He said it in the Latvian capital Riga speaking at a summit of the British Joint Expeditionary Force, the UK-led group of 10 northern European nations designed to react more quickly in the event of threats like those now posed by Russia. The British PM also added that the economic consequences for Russia ”must continue to be severe.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke by video link of the Iranian Shahed drones that Russia has been using to attack Ukraine, saying 34 were used in the latest nighttime attacks in the early hours of 19 December.

