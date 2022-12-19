British PM says West should work to degrade Russia’s “capacity to regroup” – AP

British PM says West should work to degrade Russia’s “capacity to regroup” – AP

British PM Rishi Sunak (in the foreground) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoring memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders during Sunak's visit to Kyiv on 19 November 2022. Photo: president.gov.ua
 

Latest news Ukraine

On 19 December, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the West should work to degrade “Russia’s capability to regroup” as it continues its war of aggression in Ukraine, citing the drones that Iran has been providing to Moscow, AP reports.

He said it in the Latvian capital Riga speaking at a summit of the British Joint Expeditionary Force, the UK-led group of 10 northern European nations designed to react more quickly in the event of threats like those now posed by Russia. The British PM also added that the economic consequences for Russia ”must continue to be severe.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke by video link of the Iranian Shahed drones that Russia has been using to attack Ukraine, saying 34 were used in the latest nighttime attacks in the early hours of 19 December.

 

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags