Concerns from top brass as British PM orders audit of Ukraine war progress

Senior figures in the UK government have shared concerns as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordered an audit of the progress of the war in Ukraine, BBC reported.
The audit, which is meant to assess the progress of the war and the significance of the British military aid given to Ukraine, has raised alarm bells with some UK government figures at a time when military supplies to Ukraine are seen as crucial in the months ahead.
An unnamed government source told the BBC that “wars aren’t won [by dashboards]. Wars are won on instinct. At the start of this it was Boris (Johnson) sitting down and saying: ‘Let’s just go for this.’ So Rishi needs to channel his inner Boris on foreign policy though not of course on anything else.”
At the same time, a source in the Prime Minister’s office said that it was not true that Sunak was being overly cautious and that “the UK government’s support for Ukraine is unwavering”.
