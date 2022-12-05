“We saw things no one should see,” woman recalls Russian occupation in Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast

At that moment, I felt such hatred for the Russians, which reached its peak. I looked at what my family had turned into, how they were sitting like frightened mice with white faces and were ready to climb into some crevice to survive. And you know, I thought that this happens only in movies, that a person gathers all his dignity in a fist at the last moment and does some desperate act. But that happened to me too. We were told not to look out the windows of the Kamaz, because the Russians might shoot. But I didn’t want to die on the floor, I wanted to see the sky. I got up, looked out the window, and saw the sky,” says Maryna.