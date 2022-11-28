Russian collaborationists left the city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast – Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance

Situation in Ukraine's south as of 28 November 2022. Map: DeepState
All active Russian collaborationists left the city of Nova Kakhovka, the Ukraine government’s Center for National Resistance reports referring to local accounts by local Ukrainian underground movement. Kherson’s Nova Kakhovka faces the liberated western bank of the Dnipro River.
“It is not only about those who held positions in the occupation administration, but also those who took part in joint raids with the Russians against the local population, intimidated and forced the residents to cooperate. All active traitors left the city because they feel that his release is a matter of time,” the Center wrote.
Also, the Center urged locals to leave the city until its de-occupation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Tags: Kherson Oblast, Nova Kakhovka