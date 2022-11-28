Russian collaborationists left the city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast – Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance

Russian collaborationists left the city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast – Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance

Situation in Ukraine's south as of 28 November 2022. Map: DeepState 

Latest news Ukraine

All active Russian collaborationists left the city of Nova Kakhovka, the Ukraine government’s Center for National Resistance reports referring to local accounts by local Ukrainian underground movement. Kherson’s Nova Kakhovka faces the liberated western bank of the Dnipro River.

“It is not only about those who held positions in the occupation administration, but also those who took part in joint raids with the Russians against the local population, intimidated and forced the residents to cooperate. All active traitors left the city because they feel that his release is a matter of time,” the Center wrote.

Also, the Center urged locals to leave the city until its de-occupation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia sees prospect of Ukrainian offensive across Dnipro as serious threat – ISW

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags