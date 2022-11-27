Protests against military aid to Ukraine take place in Bulgarian cities

On Saturday, November 26, protests were held in several cities of Bulgaria against the decision of its Parliament to provide military assistance to Ukraine, news.bg reported.

Photos: the rally in Sofia, BGNES

The rallies were held as part of a nationwide “march for peace and neutrality” with the general idea that Bulgaria needs to take care of its armed forces first and foremost and not to join the war by providing one of the parties with its weapons. During the rallies announced in a total of 20 cities, signatures supporting this slogan were collected.

An estimated 200 people took part in the rally n Varna. Judging by footage of the rally in capital Sofia, several hundred people took part.

On November 3, the National Assembly of Bulgaria supported a resolution to supply military and technical assistance to Ukraine. Bulgaria offered to hold medical training courses within the framework of the newly established EU training mission for the Ukrainian military.

Although Bulgaria and Hungary do not directly supply Ukraine with weapons, Bulgarian military factories have profited from the sale of weapons used by the Ukrainian army in the war against Russia. Experts estimate that Bulgaria supplied at least €1 billion of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine via brokers.

Tags: Bulgaria