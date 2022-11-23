Russia to spend about ⅓ of its 2023 budget on defense cutting funds for schools, hospitals, roads – Reuters analysis

Destroyed Russian IFV lies in a Ukrainian village. Photo: Andriy Dubchak/Donbas Frontliner

Russia plans to spend nearly a third of next year’s budget on defense and domestic security while slashing funding for schools, hospitals, and roads as it diverts cash to support its military campaign in Ukraine, a Reuters budget analysis shows.

According to Reuters, Moscow is going to spend a total of 9.4 trillion roubles ($155 billion) on defense and security, squeezing out other priorities in a critical year “leading up to a likely re-election bid by President Vladimir Putin in 2024.”

“Security spending alone – including the work of the state Investigative Committee, the prosecutor’s office, the prison service and the National Guard, which has been deployed in Ukraine – will rise 50% compared with 2022. The combined military and security outlay is a record for the Kremlin but amounts to only about 18% of what the United States plans to spend in the next fiscal year on defence and some – but not all – national security needs,” Reuters reports.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian military spending / budget