MP from the Liberal Party of Canada Ivan Baker paid tribute during his speech in Parliament to the victims of the genocide by famine in Ukraine, known as the Holodomor, which occurred “when the Soviet Union closed Ukraine’s borders and confiscated all food in order to destroy the Ukrainian population that opposed its rule.”

|”At the peak of the Holodomor, 19 people died of hunger every minute, 1,200 every hour, and 28,000 every day. The world was silent, and as a result, millions died,” Baker noted.

Every year, the Canadian Parliament honors the victims of genocides and mass crimes and pledges that such things will never happen again. “However, this is happening again right now in the part of Ukraine occupied by Russia. Russia kills, Russia tortures, Russia rapes women and even children. Russia is committing genocide in Ukraine,” the deputy emphasized.

He urged the deputies to learn the lessons of the Holodomor.

“The only way for the world to stop this is to help Ukraine liberate all occupied territories. If we do not do this, millions of Ukrainians will become victims of genocide, we will show that we have not learned the lessons of the Holodomor, and we will lose the right to use the phrase “never again” at any time, he summarized.

Holodomor Awareness Week is underway in Canada, during which numerous events are held across the country to inform the public about the Holodomor and honor the victims of the crime.

We will remind that the President of Poland Andrzej Duda also compared the actions of the Russians regarding the destruction of crops in Ukraine and the blocking of grain exports with the Holodomor of the 1930s.

