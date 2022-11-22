Russia is running out of missiles – Ukraine’s Minister of Defense

The estimated quantity of the Russian missiles stored in stockpiles and recently produced in the Russian Federation has been shared by the Ukraine’s Minister of Defense on his Twitter.

According to the estimates of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Russia has significantly depleted its high-precision missile arsenal over the past eight months of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian army has already used half of its most expensive cruise missiles Kalibr, Kh-101 and Kh-555 to target Ukrainian forces and critical civilian infrastucture in Ukraine.

Tags: Armed Forces of Ukraine, missile defense, missiles, Russian invasion of Ukraine