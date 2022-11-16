City in Zhytomyr Oblast returns to its historical name 

On 16 November, the Ukrainian parliament renamed Novohrad-Volynskyi city in Zhytomyr Oblast to Zviahel (its historical name) in a drive to shed the Russian past.

The city has important historical significance to Ukraine. Zviahel was first mentioned in the 13th century. Then it was called Vosviahel. In 1793 the settlement came under the control of the Russian Empire and received a name – the Novohrad-Volynskyi.

Also, world-famous Ukrainian writer Lesia Ukrainka was born and spent her childhood in the city.

