US sanctioned big transnational network procuring technology for Russian military complex

Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control alongside the Department of State sanctioned a transnational network procuring technology that supports the Russian military-industrial complex.

OFAC also designated a global network of financial facilitators, enablers, and others associated with two key Kremlin-linked elites whose fortunes are intertwined with the West. In total, today’s actions designated 14 individuals and 28 entities, and identified eight aircraft as blocked property.