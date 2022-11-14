Ukraine’s police investigate alleged “prayers” “for mother Russia” by a Moscow-led church in Kyiv

Ukraine’s police investigate alleged “prayers” “for mother Russia” by priests and choir in historical Kyiv’s Pechersk Lavra rented by the Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate.



According to the video published by Mykhailo Omelian, a priest of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (independent), people were singing prayers “for mother Russia” on the territory of Kyiv’s Pechersk Lavra. In particular, they sang: “The bell ring floats, floats over Russia, Awakening Mother-Rus.”

Police are currently examining whether the video is authentic:

“The National Police of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine are already working in one of the churches of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. At this time, the priority is to establish the authenticity of the video. Further actions and consequences will depend on this. If the video is authentic, we call for immediate procedural action against the leaders of the UOC [Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate],” Ukraine’s Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

The Security Service also confirmed it is working on the issue.

About 13% of Ukrainian Orthodox Christians identified themselves with the Church of Moscow patriarchate in Ukraine before the invasion, which dropped to 4% during the invasion. Majority belonged either to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (independent) or the Ukraine’s Greek-Catholic Church, also known as Uniate Church.