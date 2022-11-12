In Kherson oblast Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian occupiers’ HQ – Operational Command “South”

Ukraine’s defense forces destroyed 30 occupants, 2 tanks and 4 trucks in the village of Chervonyi Maiak of the Kherson oblast with precise strikes, Operational Command “South” reported.

“After the departure of the main units from the right bank, the enemy blew up the Antonivskyi bridges in order to complicate the further movement of our troops. Defense forces continue measures to de-occupy settlements in the Kherson direction,” Operational Command “South” informed. “In the course of successful offensive actions, advanced units of our troops reached the right bank of the Dnipro river. Measures to identify and destroy the enemy in a number of settlements are ongoing. Work has also begun in the regional center.”

