In Kherson oblast Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian occupiers’ HQ – Operational Command “South”

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s defense forces destroyed 30 occupants, 2 tanks and 4 trucks in the village of Chervonyi Maiak of the Kherson oblast with precise strikes, Operational Command “South” reported.

“After the departure of the main units from the right bank, the enemy blew up the Antonivskyi bridges in order to complicate the further movement of our troops. Defense forces continue measures to de-occupy settlements in the Kherson direction,” Operational Command “South” informed. “In the course of successful offensive actions, advanced units of our troops reached the right bank of the Dnipro river. Measures to identify and destroy the enemy in a number of settlements are ongoing. Work has also begun in the regional center.”

As a result of accurate strikes by the Defense Forces on the headquarters of the Russian occupying forces in the settlement of Chervonyi Maiak, Kherson Oblast, more than 30 occupants were killed, 2 tanks and 4 trucks were destroyed.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags