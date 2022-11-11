Ukrposhta announced release of new postage stamp ‘Kherson – is Ukraine!’

Ukrposhta, JSC Ukrainian Postal Service, announced release of new postage stamp “Kherson – is Ukraine!”, the general director of Ukrposhta Ihor Smilyanskyy announced in his Telegram channel.

The main element of the brand will be a slice of watermelon, which depicts scenes that accompanied the temporary occupation of the city: peaceful rallies, buildings on fire. Watermelon seeds are depicted as rockets.

The stamp will be issued with a circulation of 150,000 copies. They promised to announce the start of sales in Ukrposhta later.