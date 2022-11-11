Ukrainian defenders in some places of Kherson Oblast have already reached Dnipro river – Ukraine’s General Staff

Latest news Ukraine

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to liberate settlements in the Kherson direction, in some places the defenders have already reached the right bank of the Dnipro river, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The defense forces continue to liberate Ukrainian lands in the Kherson direction. In the course of successful offensive operations, advanced units of our troops have already reached the right bank of the Dnipro in some places,” General Staff informed. Measures to identify and destroy the enemy in a number of settlements are ongoing. Due to the safety of the operation, the official release of the results will be provided at a later date. The enemy is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, improving the fortification equipment of the defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro and in the north of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.”

At the same time, Russain invadors are conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivske directions.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags