Ukrainian defenders in some places of Kherson Oblast have already reached Dnipro river – Ukraine’s General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to liberate settlements in the Kherson direction, in some places the defenders have already reached the right bank of the Dnipro river, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The defense forces continue to liberate Ukrainian lands in the Kherson direction. In the course of successful offensive operations, advanced units of our troops have already reached the right bank of the Dnipro in some places,” General Staff informed. Measures to identify and destroy the enemy in a number of settlements are ongoing. Due to the safety of the operation, the official release of the results will be provided at a later date. The enemy is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, improving the fortification equipment of the defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro and in the north of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.”

At the same time, Russain invadors are conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivske directions.