Lithuania to support Ukraine’s path to EU and NATO membership

On Nov. 10, Speaker of the Lithuanian parliament Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen met with Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Olena Kondratiuk in Kyiv, UkrInform reported.

“Ukraine is fighting not only for its freedom but also for the freedom of Europe. I am sure the Ukrainian state will become part of the European Union. We are ready to provide support in this process and the process of the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine,” Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen said during the joint briefing with Kondratiuk.

According to the Seimas speaker, Lithuania sees Ukraine as a prosperous, free, democratic country and will help Ukraine punish Russian war criminals.

Tags: Lithuania Ukraine