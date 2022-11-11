G20 leaders to condemn use or threat of use of nuclear weapons

The leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies will next week condemn the use or any threat of use of nuclear weapons, according to a preliminary draft of the G20 statement seen by Reuters.

G20 leaders are meeting in Indonesia on November 15-16, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be high on their agenda.

“Many members strongly condemned Russia’s illegal, unjustified and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine and called on it to immediately end the war,” said the draft, which is subject to change and will require Moscow’s approval to reach unanimity.
“The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable,” the document says.

Concerns about a possible nuclear escalation in Russia’s war in Ukraine have grown after two speeches by President Vladimir Putin in which he indicated he would use such weapons to defend Russia if necessary.

