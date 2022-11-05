Russians provoke environmental disaster in Kherson Oblast, with up to 10 tons of fuel in water

The Russian occupiers are provoking an environmental disaster in Kherson Oblast, with up to 10 tons of fuel in the water, head of Kherson Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych reports.

“Invaders blow up watercraft and ships near the piers and moorings of Dnipro River and its tributaries. Because of this, tons of oil and fuel are already in the river! Harmful substances are carried by the current into Dnipro delta, towards the protected area of ​​the Nyzhniodniprovskyi National Nature Park.”

These areas are protected by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, which are of international importance mainly as habitats for waterfowl. Therefore, this environmental disaster may have international consequences.

According to a preliminary estimate, up to 10 tons of fuel and lubricants got into the water. This can lead to the destruction of river flora and fauna, as well as the poisoning of the area for decades. In the future, dangerous substances may reach the Black Sea as well.

Yanushevych emphasized that in order to eliminate the consequences, it is necessary to cover the oil spots as soon as possible and collect them. Ukraine cannot quickly do this due to the lack of access to the temporarily occupied territories.