6-year-old girl’s hair started going grey when she was hiding from bombs in Mariupol

6 year old girl’s hair started going grey when she was hiding from bombs in Mariupol

 

Latest news Ukraine

6-year-old Adelina’s hair started going grey when she was hiding in the basement in Mariupol during the shelling, her mother Alina recalls the experience in the beginning of the war. The were in the bomb shelter together with 50 other people during the constant air attacks and bombing during the entire March 2022.

The sea boulevard was completely covered with corpses. Every square meter there was a body. Someone without a head, someone was completely torn,” Alina recalls.

Their first attempts to leave the city failed due to intensive battles and shelling.

My daughter Adele knew everything about the situation. She was told everything as it is: about shelling, the war, and bombs. She knows who Putin is, and where the Russian ship is going. We told her the whole truth. I believe that children deserve to know it. And it was impossible to explain it in a limited way when you are constantly being shot at,” Alina said.

When they were approaching the Russian checkpoint by car, while standing in line, Alina asked her daughter: “Adelina, please, just don’t say a word now! I’m begging you, just don’t say a word.”

But when a Russian soldier got into our car, she asked: ‘Mom, are these orcs?’ Thank God he didn’t hear it,” Alina recalled.

To leave the destroyed Mariupol she had to delete almost everything from the phone since she had many friends among Azov fighters. She and her family finally managed to go through Russia to Poland.

Alina and her daughter Adelina in Poland. ~

Alina and her daughter Adelina in Poland.

Full story in Ukrainian.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags