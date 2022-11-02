Ukraine energy workers restore power supply after Russian shelling remarkably fast

In October 2022, it took from three to 28 hours for Ukraine to restore power supply after Russian shelling. “Energy workers literally work 24/7 to bring the light back into our homes,” UA War Inforgraphics channel wrote posting the data. Russia attacked energy facilities in Ukraine 103 times during the full-scale war.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to