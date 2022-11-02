Russian river crossing, ammo dump, fuel storage hit at occupied Kherson – media

Impact near the Antonivskyi bridge near occupied Kherson on the afternoon of 2 November 2022. Source 

On the afternoon of 2 November, the local sources based in the Russian-occupied south-Ukrainian city of Kherson reported several alleged Ukrainian strikes on Russian rear facilities including the makeshift river crossing near Antonivskyi bridge, and ammunition and fuel storage facilities in the area of Kherson Airport near Chornobaivka northwest of Kherson.

Here are just a few of today’s reports by Khersoners:

  • “An explosion was heard to the left of Chornobaivka”12:59
  • “Just now something has strongly banged in Kherson…” “In Kherson, something booms regularly, once every 10 minutes, there have already been automatic bursts 3 times”13:32
  • “Explosions are heard in Kherson, Suspilne correspondents report”15:28
  • “Impact near the Antonivskyi [bridge]”15:32

  • “Arrivals (impacts, – Ed.) in the direction of Heolohiv, smoke is visible, there’s still a fire in the Chornobaivka area”16:51
  • “A fuel storage has been blown up near Chornobaivka, a strong fire”16:58
  • “A lot of thick smoke, everything from the epicenter of the fire to Heolohiv is covered in thick black smoke. Ammunition detonations are heard”17:14
Cloud of smoke after alleged Ukrainian strikes in the area of Kherson Airport. Source. ~

Cloud of smoke after alleged Ukrainian strikes in the area of Kherson Airport. Source.

The Ukrainian army regularly hits both areas of the Antonivskyi bridge across the Dnipro River – a known choke point in the Russian military logistics – and the airport known for hosting the Russian troops and materiel.

