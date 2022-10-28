Oirat-Kalmyk People Congress published declaration on independence of Kalmykia

On October 27, national activists published a document stating that complete independence is a prerequisite for preserving the language and culture of the Kalmyks, Idelreal reported.

The declaration of the Congress lists the main claims against the current Russian regime, which prompted the authors of the document to proclaim the beginning of the struggle for independence. Among them are “the insane centralization and militarization of the country”, “the Kremlin’s total attack on the cultures and languages ​​of the non-Russian peoples conquered by Russia”, “the commission of international crimes” and five more points referring to the authoritarian and imperialist nature of Russian politics.