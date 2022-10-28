51% of Ukrainians believe events in Ukraine going in right direction

According to a nationwide survey conducted by the Razumkov Center, some 51% of people in Ukraine believe that the events in Ukraine are developing in the right direction, Andrii Bychenko, director of the sociological service of the Razumkov Center said at Ukrinform press conference.

“In the conditions of war, more than half of the population – 51% – believe that the events in Ukraine are now developing in the right direction. The paradox of this result lies not only in the optimism that the respondents show during the war, but also in the fact that in peacetime society very rarely shows such optimism,” Bychenko said.

Also, more than 80% of people believe that Ukraine will overcome difficulties.

Tags: Razumkov Center, Survey