Left Democrats withdrew letter to Biden calling for direct negotiations with Russia

Latest news Ukraine

On October 15, a group of thirty representatives of the left wing of the US Democratic Party withdrew a letter to President Joe Biden, which called, in particular, to review the policy towards Ukraine and start direct negotiations with Russia, stated Pramila Jayapal, leader of the left faction of Democrats in the House of Representatives.

“The letter was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately the staff published it without prior verification. As the leader of the faction, I take responsibility for this,” said Pramila Jayapal, leader of the left faction of the Democrats in the House of Representatives. “The temporal proximity of these statements created an unfortunate impression that the Democrats, who resolutely and unanimously supported and voted for every package of military, strategic and economic aid to the Ukrainian people, somehow joined the Republicans, who seek to end the support of the States of Zelensky and the Ukrainian forces.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags