On October 15, a group of thirty representatives of the left wing of the US Democratic Party withdrew a letter to President Joe Biden, which called, in particular, to review the policy towards Ukraine and start direct negotiations with Russia, stated Pramila Jayapal, leader of the left faction of Democrats in the House of Representatives.

“The letter was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately the staff published it without prior verification. As the leader of the faction, I take responsibility for this,” said Pramila Jayapal, leader of the left faction of the Democrats in the House of Representatives. “The temporal proximity of these statements created an unfortunate impression that the Democrats, who resolutely and unanimously supported and voted for every package of military, strategic and economic aid to the Ukrainian people, somehow joined the Republicans, who seek to end the support of the States of Zelensky and the Ukrainian forces.”