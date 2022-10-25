Rishi Sunak becomes new UK prime minister

Rishi Sunak, on Oct. 25, became the U.K.’s third prime minister of the year following a meeting with King Charles III, BBC reported.

“Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on taking office as the UK Prime Minister! I wish you to successfully overcome all the challenges facing British society and the whole world today. I’m ready to continue strengthening Ukraine – the U.K. strategic partnership together!” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter commenting on the victory of Sunak.

Before becoming prime minister, Rishi Sunak said he would “redouble efforts and reinforce British policy of total support for Ukraine.” Then, he promised his first working visit would be to Ukraine to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people amid the Russian war, Voice of America reported.

Meanwhile, Kremlin said Russia “sees no reason to expect relations with the UK to improve under Mr. Sunak.”

