The share of Russian gas on the EU market decreased from 40% to 7%, the Commissioner for the Internal Market said

The European Commissioner for the Internal Market and Services Thierry Breton said that the EU managed to decrease the share of Russian gas on the EU market from 40% to 7% in less than a year after Russia started its full-scale war against Ukraine.

“Today we are completely separated from Russian gas. Nobody thought that we could do this, because we depended on Russia. We depended on 40%, and now only 7%,” he stressed.

Europe was able to replace 155 billion cubic meters of Russian gas from other sources, although its cost has increased.