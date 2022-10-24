In Moscow, covert mobilization is underway – Ukraine intel

Ukrainian intelligence reports that mobilization is underway in the Russian capital. It adds that the local mass media have been banned from covering this topic.

“Despite Moscow Mayor Sobyanin’s public statements about the completion of the ‘partial mobilization’, summonses continue to be issued to conscripts at their place of residence and work. Currently, the authorities have stopped the work of only the so-called ‘mobile mobilization points’ and suspended the practice of ’roundups’ on conscripts in public places. In special closed directives to the management of mass media, attention is emphasized on the need to completely ignore the topic of ’roundups in Moscow and St. Petersburg.”

According to the intelligence, training of mobilized servicemen is currently underway at training grounds in the Moscow region. After training, it is planned to send units to the combat zone in Ukraine. Due to the lack of officers and non-commissioned officers, servicemen who signed a contract with the military rank of “private” and have combat experience in Ukraine are appointed to the positions of platoon instructors and training instructors.

The number of people mobilized into the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces of the “first wave” is confirmed – at least 200,000 people.

Intelligence notes that further mobilization in the Russian Federation will continue in the “classic” version of the Second World War. The first part of the mobilized sent to Ukraine with minimal training (or without it at all) is intended to stabilize the front line. The next units of the mobilized will be sent taking into account the development of the operational situation and, if possible, depending on the readiness of the personnel.