Energy facility destroyed, 12 buildings damaged in Lutsk- Mayor

On Oct. 22, as a result of Russia’s missile attack, energy facility was destroyed, and 12 buildings were damaged, Mayor of Lutsk Ihor Polishchuk wrote on Telegram.
“Damage to the energy facility that was hit is critical. In fact, it has been destroyed. It is currently impossible to restore it,” Polishchuk said.
Details: According to the mayor, Russia hit hit Lutsk with three Kh-101 missiles.
On October 22, Russia attacked Ukraine’s energy facilities again.
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you.
Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO.
For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.Become a Patron!
Article by: Alya Shandra On 10 October, Ukraine saw unprecedented Russian missile strikes. 84 missiles were launched throughout the country; they killed at least 19 civilians and were reported to hit civilian targets. Particularly, they...
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]