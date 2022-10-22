Energy facility destroyed, 12 buildings damaged in Lutsk- Mayor

On Oct. 22, as a result of Russia’s missile attack, energy facility was destroyed, and 12 buildings were damaged, Mayor of Lutsk Ihor Polishchuk wrote on Telegram.

“Damage to the energy facility that was hit is critical. In fact, it has been destroyed. It is currently impossible to restore it,” Polishchuk said.

Details: According to the mayor, Russia hit hit Lutsk with three Kh-101 missiles.

On October 22, Russia attacked Ukraine’s energy facilities again.