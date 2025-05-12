Vietnam and Russia agree to build nuclear power plants to expand partnership

Vietnam and Russia committed to expedite negotiations and sign agreements for the joint construction of nuclear power plants, according to a joint statement released on 11 May following Vietnamese General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to Moscow.

Since Russia’s full-scale war began in 2022, Vietnam has maintained a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine, calling for a peaceful resolution through dialogue. While Vietnamese leaders emphasized respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and expressed readiness to contribute to peace efforts and Ukraine’s reconstruction, they simultaneously avoid direct condemnation of Russia or significant military or economic support to either side.

“The development of the plants with advanced technology will strictly be compliant with nuclear and radiation safety regulations and for the benefit of socio-economic development,” the statement said, as reported by Reuters.

This agreement marks a revival of Vietnam’s nuclear ambitions nearly a decade after Hanoi suspended earlier plans.

The Vietnamese government now anticipates the first nuclear power plants to be operational between 2030 and 2035, with a planned capacity of 6.4 gigawatts.

During his speech, Putin mentioned that a Russian company Zarubezhneft plans to build a 1,000 MW marine wind power station in southeastern Vietnam. He highlighted that Russian companies are interested in participating in both new construction and modernization of existing hydropower facilities in Vietnam.

Putin also claimed the nuclear project would stimulate the Vietnamese economy, create thousands of new jobs, and contribute to training a highly qualified local workforce.

While strengthening its energy partnership with Russia, Vietnam is keeping its options open. The government indicated it will pursue nuclear energy discussions with other countries including Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.

Beyond nuclear cooperation, the two countries have agreed to enhance collaboration in the oil and gas sectors, including arrangements for Russian crude oil and liquefied natural gas deliveries to Vietnam.

This energy agreement comes as Vietnam seeks to diversify and expand its power generation capacity to support its growing economy.

In June 2024, Putin visited Vietnam, emphasizing the strengthening of strategic ties and proposing Russian investment in Vietnam’s energy sector.

During the visit, Putin and To Lam witnessed the signing of 11 agreements, including oil and gas deals, and To Lam praised Russia’s “domestic political stability” while congratulating Putin on his 2024 election win, which included sham referendums in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Later, in September 2024, President To Lam also met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and agreed to work on increasing trade turnover, with a particular focus on the agricultural sector.

President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Vietnam’s $500,000 humanitarian aid and its willingness to participate in Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.