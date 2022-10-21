Russian occupiers drove 46 children of Kherson Oblast Children’s Home to occupied Simferopol

The Russian occupiers drove 46 pupils of the Kherson Oblast Children’s Home to occupied Simferopol, head of Kherson Oblast Yaroslav Yanushevych wrote in Telegram.

“Today, the occupiers took 46 pupils of the Kherson Oblast Children’s Home to the temporarily occupied Simferopol in ambulances. These are children under the age of 5. The invaders call the abduction of children ‘evacuation’,” he wrote.