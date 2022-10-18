Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman called to liquidate Red Cross for not trying to access POWs in Russia

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman called to liquidate Red Cross for not trying to access POWs in Russia

Ukraine's Ombudsman for human rights Dmytro Lubinets near the frontline after exchange of POWs 

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s ombudsman for human Dmytro Lubinets rights said Red Cross refused their proposal to come to the checkpoint together and try to send a mission to Russian-occupied Olenivka, where at least 50 Ukrainian POWs were killed.

We do not ask for the impossible.We want to call things by their names. Ukraine allows the ICRC to access Russian prisoners of war, and Russia does not allow the ICRC to access Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Russians torture and kill Ukrainian prisoners of war, and Ukraine adheres to the norms of the Geneva Conventions. If the organization does not fulfill its goals and by its silence supports the criminal aggressor, it should be liquidated,” Lubinets said.

He made the statement while standing on the frontline after the recent exchange of 108 Ukrainian POWs.

Lubinets also met with the Russian ombudsman for human rights Tatiana Moskalkova during the exchange of POWs. He says they discussed the possible visit to Olenivka, rights of POWs as well as unification of Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia with their parents, “having hope the discussed proposals will help our citizens.”

Ukrainian and Russians ombuds(wo)man meeting during the exchange of POWs, 17 October 2022. ~

Ukrainian and Russians ombuds(wo)man meeting during the exchange of POWs, 17 October 2022.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags