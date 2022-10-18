Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman called to liquidate Red Cross for not trying to access POWs in Russia

Ukraine's Ombudsman for human rights Dmytro Lubinets near the frontline after exchange of POWs

Ukraine’s ombudsman for human Dmytro Lubinets rights said Red Cross refused their proposal to come to the checkpoint together and try to send a mission to Russian-occupied Olenivka, where at least 50 Ukrainian POWs were killed.

“We do not ask for the impossible.We want to call things by their names. Ukraine allows the ICRC to access Russian prisoners of war, and Russia does not allow the ICRC to access Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Russians torture and kill Ukrainian prisoners of war, and Ukraine adheres to the norms of the Geneva Conventions. If the organization does not fulfill its goals and by its silence supports the criminal aggressor, it should be liquidated,” Lubinets said.



He made the statement while standing on the frontline after the recent exchange of 108 Ukrainian POWs.

Lubinets also met with the Russian ombudsman for human rights Tatiana Moskalkova during the exchange of POWs. He says they discussed the possible visit to Olenivka, rights of POWs as well as unification of Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia with their parents, “having hope the discussed proposals will help our citizens.”