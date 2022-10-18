More than half of Wagner mercenaries are former prisoners – General Staff of Ukraine Forces

Russia continues to replenish its losses in Ukraine at the expense of prisoners – more than half of the total number of eight thousand fighters of the private military company “Wagner” are prisoners, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

In addition, the General Staff said that Belarus continues to support Russia’s armed aggression. Covert mobilization for the armed forces continues under the guise of training sessions. According to available information, measures are being taken to train operators of anti-aircraft missile systems and tank crews. The threat of missile and airstrikes, as well as the use of “Shahed-136” attack UAVs from the territory of Belarus, remains.