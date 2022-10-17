Protesters condemn Russia’s drone attack outside Iranian Embassy in Kyiv

Latest news Ukraine

After Russian drones targeted Ukrainian cities on October 17 and killed four people in the capital Kyiv, protesters gathered outside the Iranian Embassy against deliveries of Shahed-136 drones to Russia.

Ukrainians and supporters of Ukraine held banners that said – “Iran supports terrorism” and “Russia is a terrorist state,” Suspilne reported.

On the evening of October 17, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine issued an official statement calling Iran to immediately stop supplying Shahed-136 drones to Russia. “Ukraine is going to take all possible measures to protect the civilian population, sovereignty, and territorial integrity from external aggression within the framework of implementing the inalienable right to defend itself in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations,” the ministry said.

