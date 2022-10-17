Power outages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after Russia hits energy infrastructure

According to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Valentyn Reznichenko, Russia attacked the entire region with misdiles, Grads, and heavy artillery.



Three enemy missiles were destroyed by Ukraine’s air defense forces. One missile hit an energy infrastructure object, with a fire breaking out. All services are working at the place of arrival.

Power will be cut in the oblast because of the damage. Authorities ask residents to limit the use of energy-intensive appliances: boilers, washing machines, heaters, air conditioners, as well as to charge phones and power banks.



Reznichenko also told that Russian occupation troops shelled Nikopol district with Grads and heavy artillery, damaged residential buildings. According to preliminary data, there were no injuries.