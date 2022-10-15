Russia attacked energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv Oblast

As a result of the morning Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, critical energy infrastructure facility was severely damaged, Ukrainian electricity company Ukrenerho reports.

Works to restore the reliability of the energy supply to Kyiv and the Oblast are ongoing. Citizens are asked to consume electricity sparingly, especially from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Ukrainska Pravda journalist reported that the explosion was heard from Bucha around 7 am EET.