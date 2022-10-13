Ukrainian court sentences militant of “DNR” terrorist organization to 13 years of imprisonment

Ukrainian court sentenced a militant of the “DNR” terrorist organization to 13 years of imprisonment. He was also a personal bodyguard of the terrorist “Givi”, who headed the illegal unit “Somali battalion”, SBU informed.

“This traitor has been fighting as a member of illegal armed groups of the “DPR” since 2016, and after Putin announced a “special military operation” he went on the offensive on peaceful Ukrainian territories,” SBU reported.

He was captured during a combat operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August this year.

He was found guilty of treason, creation of a terrorist group or terrorist organization, creation of paramilitary or armed groups not provided for by law.