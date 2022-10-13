Russians hit military facility again in Lviv oblast

Russians hit military facility again in Lviv oblast

Illustrative photo, by AP.  

Latest news Ukraine

On October 13, Russian occupants hit with missiles one of the military facilities in Lviv oblast for the second time, Lviv Oblast Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi.

“…one of the military facilities in Lviv oblast was hit. This is a repeated hit to this facility. Military property was destroyed, there are no casualties. The object is in Zolochiv district. 3 rockets, 2 hits. 1 missile was shot down by our air defense forces,” said Kozytskyi.

Also, Ukrainian defenders shot down missiles with air defense systems in Chernivtsi and Ternopil oblasts, west of Ukraine.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags