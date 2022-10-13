Russians hit military facility again in Lviv oblast

Illustrative photo, by AP.

On October 13, Russian occupants hit with missiles one of the military facilities in Lviv oblast for the second time, Lviv Oblast Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi.

“…one of the military facilities in Lviv oblast was hit. This is a repeated hit to this facility. Military property was destroyed, there are no casualties. The object is in Zolochiv district. 3 rockets, 2 hits. 1 missile was shot down by our air defense forces,” said Kozytskyi.

Also, Ukrainian defenders shot down missiles with air defense systems in Chernivtsi and Ternopil oblasts, west of Ukraine.