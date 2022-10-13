Russian WWII-era howitzer spotted in occupied Luhansk Oblast

Russian truck towing WWII-era Soviet D-1 howitzer M1943 in the area of occupied Alchevsk, Luhansk Oblast. October 2022. Photo: Twitter/tiamat007

The Twitter user @tiamat007 who’s been monitoring the movement of Russian equipment in the occupied part of Ukraine’s easternmost Luhansk Oblast published a photo of a Russian artillery piece reportedly towed in the area of the city of Alchevsk earlier this month:

Подорожуючи Луганщиною Алчевські їбєня

жовтень 2022 pic.twitter.com/5cWNrKbhNB — Летов Егор (@tiamat007) October 12, 2022

A number of military experts have identified this piece as the Soviet D-1 M1943 gun, a Soviet World War II-era 152.4 mm howitzer. Ukraine has such artillery pieces only in museums.

#Ukraine: The first photos of a D-1 152mm howitzer in use by Russian (LNR) forces- they were transferred to the DNR/LNR in the end of August, but photos appeared just now.

The D-1 first entered service with the Red Army in 1943. 📸: @tiamat007 pic.twitter.com/YcaJuEBXsF — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) October 12, 2022

This gun’s maximum firing range is only 12.4 km (7.70 mi) which is twice as short as the range of the more modern Soviet howitzer from the 1980s Msta-B firing at a maximum distance of 28.9 km (18.0 mi).

As Ukraine continues to destroy Russian rear ammunition dumps and field artillery positions, Russia seems to be starting to deploy obsolete equipment in Ukraine. Earlier, the Russian troops deployed old tanks T-62 in the south of Ukraine to compensate for the losses of the more modern T-72, T-64, and T-80 tanks.