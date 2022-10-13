Russian officials and business elites are depressed over deteriorating situation in Russia – WP

Russian officials and business elites are depressed over the deteriorating situation in Russia due to the war and are beginning to talk about a possible change of government, The Washington Post reported, citing several senior Russian officials and business leaders.

Some senior Russian officials and people within the business elite are drained and depressed expecting a worsening political and economic climate.

If Putin’s military escalation was partly aimed at putting the lid on turmoil bubbling up over the war’s mismanagement, then its impact may only be temporary, several officials and business executives said to The Washington Post.

According to The Washington Post newspaper, members of Moscow’s elite are beginning to speak about potential leadership change in a way they have never done before in more than 20 years of Putin’s rule — though no one can say how or when this might happen.

